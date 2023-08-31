Watch Now
Gallatin County Coroner releases cause of death for woman who died after eating at Dave's Sushi

The husband of Donna Ventura, who reportedly died after eating at Dave’s Sushi, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on May 9, 2023 against the Bozeman restaurant.
Dave's Sushi
Posted at 10:44 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 12:58:02-04

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Coroner's Office released on Thursday the results of its investigation and autopsy results in the death of a Belgrade woman who died in April after eating at Dave's Sushi in Bozeman.

According to Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer, the death of 64-year-old Donna Ventura was related to a foodborne illness outbreak after eating a meal at Dave’s. Her cause of death was determined to be "complications of severe gastritis due to probable food-borne toxin." The manner of death is accidental.

Sheriff Springer extended his office's condolences to the family and friends of Donna Ventura.

