Gallatin County Coroner releases cause of death for woman who died after eating at Dave's Sushi

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Coroner's Office released on Thursday the results of its investigation and autopsy results in the death of a Belgrade woman who died in April after eating at Dave's Sushi in Bozeman.
According to Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer, the death of 64-year-old Donna Ventura was related to a foodborne illness outbreak after eating a meal at Dave’s. Her cause of death was determined to be "complications of severe gastritis due to probable food-borne toxin." The manner of death is accidental.
Sheriff Springer extended his office's condolences to the family and friends of Donna Ventura.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Dave's Sushi
- Health Department shares final report on foodborne illness linked to morel mushrooms
- Dave's Sushi details steps taken to ensure food safety and regain trust
- Dave's Sushi issues response after health department inspection finds more violations
- Dave's Sushi faces second wrongful death lawsuit