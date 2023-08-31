Gallatin County Coroner releases cause of death for woman who died after eating at Dave's Sushi

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Coroner's Office released on Thursday the results of its investigation and autopsy results in the death of a Belgrade woman who died in April after eating at Dave's Sushi in Bozeman.

According to Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer, the death of 64-year-old Donna Ventura was related to a foodborne illness outbreak after eating a meal at Dave’s. Her cause of death was determined to be "complications of severe gastritis due to probable food-borne toxin." The manner of death is accidental.

Sheriff Springer extended his office's condolences to the family and friends of Donna Ventura.

RELATED COVERAGE:

