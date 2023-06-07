Dave's Sushi issues response after health department inspection finds more violations

Less than two weeks after Dave’s Sushi reopened, the downtown Bozeman restaurant was hit with more food safety violations by the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

This comes after what the health department called a foodborne illness outbreak that left 50 people sick and two dead.

The health department’s investigation, done in conjunction with the FDA and the CDC, has determined that morel mushrooms were the likely cause of the outbreak and two deaths, although a specific toxin or pathogen has not been confirmed.

Prior to the restaurant opening its doors again, Dave's said it was completely confident in safely reopening.

The health department conducted an inspection on Monday and found three violations, including crab meat and sauce that were not cold enough—both discarded, according to the report.

Dave's sent MTN News a detailed response to the recent inspections, stating, "We take these health inspection reports very seriously. We appreciate how diligent the Gallatin City-County Health Department is being while also working with us to perfect our food handling procedures."

You can read the full statement from Dave’s below: