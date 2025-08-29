Harmful algal bloom closes Elk Grove Pond near Four Corners

FOUR CORNERS — Officials have confirmed a harmful algal bloom in Elk Grove Pond, prompting a closure advisory that bans fishing, swimming and other recreation until further notice.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department issued the warning this week after toxic blue-green algae were detected in the pond, located in the Elk Grove subdivision south of Four Corners. Signs are posted in the area advising the public to avoid the water and keep pets and livestock away.

Harmful algal blooms (HABs) can produce dangerous toxins that may cause serious illness or death in humans and animals. Symptoms of exposure can include muscle twitching, staggering, convulsions, paralysis and, in severe cases, death. Children and pets face higher risks because they are more likely to ingest contaminated water while wading or playing near shore.

Officials warn that animals and livestock that drink contaminated water — or pets that lick algae-laden fur — are at particularly high risk. Exposure in people can occur during recreational activities such as swimming, jet skiing, windsurfing or water skiing.

Blue-green algal blooms often resemble pea soup, grass clippings or green paint, and may appear suspended in the water or as floating mats.

Anyone who suspects a HAB-linked illness should call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 and seek medical attention. Suspected blooms can be reported online at hab.mt.gov, by calling 1-888-849-2938, or by contacting the Gallatin City-County Health Department’s Environmental Health office at 406-582-3120.

More information on water quality is available at www.healthygallatin.org.

RELATED —

Montanans are asked to look out for harmful algal blooms

Toxic algae found in Hebgen Reservoir’s Rainbow Point area