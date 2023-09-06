Grizzly bear that killed woman near West Yellowstone in July euthanized after breaking into home

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) confirmed on Wednesday that a grizzly bear euthanized on Saturday, Sep. 2 was the same bear that killed 48-year-old Amie Adamson of Kansas in July.

FWP said in a social media post that early Saturday morning, the bear with a cub broke into an occupied home near West Yellowstone and removed a container of dog food.

FWP staff captured the cub later that evening and shot the adult grizzly after obtaining authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service due to the public safety threat caused by the bear’s food-conditioned behavior.



According to the post, the 10-year-old female grizzly had been captured in 2017 for research purposes. Genetic analysis and other identifying factors confirmed the bear was the same one that attacked and killed Adamson on July 22.

FWP said the bear also injured a person in Idaho near Henrys Lake State Park in 2020.

The 46-pound male cub is being held at FWP’s wildlife rehabilitation center in Helena pending transfer to a zoo in the coming weeks.

