Buttermilk Trail reopens after fatal grizzly bear attack

Buttermilk Trail outside of West Yellowstone has now reopened to the public.

Officials closed the trail after a 48-year-old woman was found dead due to a grizzly bear attack.

Following an investigation, officials say the bear attack did not appear to be predatory. The woman's cause of death was determined to be exsanguination due to an accidental bear mauling.

Randy Scarlett, a wildlife biologist with the US Forest Service tells MTN News that although the trail is reopened, it is still important to be bear aware when recreating outdoors.

Scarlett says signage will remain on the trail for a few more weeks to warn the public to be cognizant of bear activity in that area.

