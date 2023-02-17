Great Falls CMR girls spoil Bozeman Hawks' senior night

BOZEMAN — For Bozeman High girls basketball, each one of its starters is a senior. They were celebrated before the game as they were able to take home court together one last time.

The first half started out a bit slow, but heated up into the second quarter. Great Falls CMR took the first lead of the game, thanks in part to sophomore guard Rhema Pace. She went off around the hoop and cashed in free throws. However, the Hawks chipped away to end the half 24-23.

It was Tailyn Black's last time on her home court — the star point guard had to show out. She put the team on her back bucket after bucket to take that lead to end regulation. She also had help from fellow senior Avery Burkhart.

The second half had much back and forth, but the Hawks took a sizable lead going into the fourth quarter. However, the Rustlers slowly took back the lead. They sent the game to overtime by cashing in their free throws at the charity stripe. CMR extended its lead in extra time and clinched the game in the final seconds, winning 44-42.

Bozeman has two games left for the regular season. The Hawks are at Great Falls on Saturday, and have the second crosstown matchup of the season Feb. 24 at Gallatin.

