'Go Cats!': Watch parties in Bozeman, U.S. rally for Cat-Griz game

BOZEMAN — It’s Cat-Griz day and the watch parties were in full swing, both in Bozeman and across the country.

“I’m feeling like it’s a Bobcat win,” said MSU student Erin Lawrence.

Throughout the game, MTN’s Esha Walia ventured to different bars and watch parties in Bozeman to scope out the scene. She started at Cousins Pub, where it was packed ahead of the game.

“It’s right Downtown where the party’s happening. Happy to be here,” said Jacob, who was watching the game at Cousins Pub.

“The livelihood in here just really make us feel a part of the game,” said Lawrence.

Next stop: Rocking R Bar, where Champ was making his rounds and a score prediction of Cats by a million.

MTN spoke with Rocking R Bar manager William Hope about the turnout.

“We actually brought up an extra 100 chairs for this,” said Hope. “It is one of the biggest days of the year.”

WATCH: FANS CELEBRATE CAT-GRIZ GAME ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Cat-Griz Watch Parties

Then, MTN headed to Field and Stream, where the MSU Alumni Foundation was hosting a watch party.

“I graduated from MSU School of Nursing in 2014,” said Brooke Templeton. “It’s awesome; this is our first time here.”

MTN also spoke with Daniel Meade, a Bobcat football player from 1976 to 1979.

“We beat the Griz three out of four years,” said Meade.

Right around halftime, MTN’s Esha Walia made her way over to Buffalo Wild Wings, where manager Tony Bothman says they were raffling off a free TV.

“It’s just great to be part of the energy. Good vibes all around,” said Bothman.

“As far as the Cat-Griz games go, this is definitely the busiest we’ve seen it.”

The last bar MTN’s Esha Walia went to was Spectators, where energy was high.

While it was a full house, employees say a lot of their regular customers were in Missoula.

“It’s not as busy as it is on a Caturday, but it makes it more fun,” said employee Elizabeth Wellbrook.

MTN may have been to five parties in Bozeman, but there were nearly 100 more across the country, including one in Austin, Texas.

“Everyone at this game cares. Like, you’re, just taking a portion of Montana and dropping it into a venue in Austin,” said Dillon Rohrich, a Montana native who now lives in Austin and organizes the watch party there.

Other watch parties across the country also sent in game photos and videos, including parties from Texas, California, Hawaii, Alaska, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. (see top of story).

For all the Bobcat fans MTN spoke with, the feeling about today’s winning game was the same:

“Go Cats!” said several fans.