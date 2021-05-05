Give Big Gallatin Valley ready for 7th year

BOZEMAN — Bridget Wilkinson from the One Valley Community Foundation appeared on Montana This Morning to talk about the 7th annual Give Big Gallatin Valley event, kicking off Thursday, May 6.

Wilkinson says the pandemic has changed how Give Big will function but it’s also made the financial rewards more important than ever. In the past six years Give Big Gallatin Valley has helped raise more than $6 million for area non-profits. This year she says they are hoping to have 7,000 people visit the website and make a donation. Wilkinson also says this year features a record number of non-profits signing up to participate, with 210 to be featured on the Give Big website starting Thursday at 6 pm and running until Friday at 6 pm.

Anyone wanting to give a little just needs to head over to the Give Big Gallatin Valley website.