Give Big Gallatin Valley set to kick-off 24-hour fund-raising event

BOZEMAN — The pandemic has put a damper on a lot of things, but it has not touched the generosity of this community.

“Give Big is more important this year than ever," said One Valley Community's Bridget Wilkinson. "Right? I think we know that our nonprofits are in need of support.”

According to CBS News, more than one-third of U.S. nonprofits are in jeopardy of closing due to the pandemic - which may be even more reason for this annual fund-raising event.

“Give Big is a 24-hour celebration of our local nonprofits," said Wilkinson. "This year we have a record-breaking 210 nonprofits participating. So Give Big is really simple. We just ask people to go to one website, Give Big Gallatin Valley in 24 hours. Find a cause they care about and donate.”

With hundreds of organizations to choose from, you can search based on the different categories or one whose mission you’re drawn to.

“For us I would say it makes a huge impact," said Belgrade Community Coalition's Tiffany Maierle. "So, it helps our organization across the board. It helps us with some operating budget items, but then it also helps us with new events.”

It’s not about the amounts, but about the helping community.

“It doesn’t matter how big or how small you’re able to give to us," said Maierle. "We will take it, and we’ll use those dollars to make a big difference.”

“In just six years, we’ve raised nearly $6 million for over 198 nonprofits from throughout Gallatin County," said Wilkinson. "Really we’re focusing on the number of donors that engage this year so that 7,000 donor mark is really I think what feels most important to us this year because that’s just more people rallying around our nonprofits.”

Give Big starts May 6th and runs 24 hours until May 7th. To see a list of organizations to support, click here.

