Gianforte, DNRC harvest 2024 Capitol Christmas Tree from Bozeman trust lands

BOZEMAN — On Monday, Governor Greg Gianforte made his way to Bozeman to help pick out a 40-foot tree. Pretty soon, that tree is going to be in Helena, all holly and jolly, as Montana's 2024 Capitol Christmas tree.

“This is a great tradition in Montana. We pick the Capitol Christmas Tree on public land. So we’re going to go up and cut it down now!” says Gianforte.

Monday afternoon, in the snowy hills of Mount Ellis, the governor, the DNRC, as well as the Mike Duffy logging crew met for a special celebration.

“Every year we typically go to public lands where we have an active forest management project underway so we already have the equipment out,” says Gianforte.

Cassidy Powers

Last year, the Capitol Christmas tree was cut down just outside of Butte. This year, a cleaner timber project in the Mount Ellis trust lands parcel is why Bozeman was chosen.

“I love that we get a little bit of a spotlight from the tree coming out of this area specifically. It’s really, really beautiful,” says Kara Huyser.

Huyser works with DNRC’s Bozeman Unit.

“They have a spruce and a fir that they've picked. The governor obviously gets to make the final decision,” says Huyser.

Trucks made their way up a scenic logging road in a caravan. When they made it to the top, standing tall was a massive fir tree. Folks gathered around as it was chopped down.

Cassidy Powers

Unfortunately, that first tree lost a few too many branches—but don’t worry, the logging company will still be putting it to use.

A second 40-foot spruce tree was cut down, strapped to a logging truck, and off it went to Helena. But before any tree could be chopped down?

“We have a Christmas tree permit for him. He gets very excited,” says Huyser.

MTN News

If you didn’t know, for $10.00, anyone can buy a permit to cut down their own Christmas tree on state lands.

“I encourage all Montanans to get a permit, go out and pick their tree on public land. It’s a great tradition we have,” says Gianforte.

If you were curious when this tree will be making its first appearance? The governor says, “We’re going to light the tree at 5 p.m. on Monday. And Montanans are welcome to come join us in the People's House for the lighting of the Christmas tree."