Gallatin Watershed Council hosts spring clean-up to reduce trash in waterways

BOZEMAN — Did you know nearly 2/3 of the major water bodies in the Gallatin Valley don’t meet state water quality standards?

That’s why the Gallatin Watershed Council hosts biannual trash clean-ups, including one on Saturday.

Gallatin Watershed Council, a Bozeman-based non-profit, promotes the protection and care of the Gallatin Watershed, which spans from Big Sky to Three Forks. A watershed is an area that collects all the water that comes down as rain and snowmelt.

The goal of Saturday’s clean-up was to reduce the impact of trash and stormwater and minimize the effects of water pollution, according to a press release from Gallatin Watershed Council.

The clean-up brought out more than 130 volunteers who picked up trash from twelve sites across the valley, including Cherry River Fishing Access, Bozeman Creek, and more.

In past years, the event has resulted in more than 2,000 pounds of trash being picked up. As community engagement manager Sarah Washko explains, the clean-ups bring people together.

“It’s awesome to engage folks through volunteering because they have a sense of ownership and stewardship over the place where they live,” said Washko.

“Having days where we can be outside, working together for a good cause is just a great way to foster community,” she added.

The next clean-up Gallatin Watershed Council is hosting will be this fall. If you’re interested in learning more, visit this link.