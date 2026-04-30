Gallatin Valley non-profit installs Community Wishing Tree to spread joy, whimsy

BOZEMAN — Do you have a wish for the Gallatin Valley community? Now’s your chance to put it out into the world.

Local non-profit Random Acts of Silliness installed a Community Wishing Tree on Wednesday on North Bozeman Avenue, in front of the Cok Kinzler Law offices.

The tree is filled with hundreds of wishes from all over the community, thanks to more than 20 different organizations, including Reach, Cancer Support Community, and more – as well as local classrooms.

The ribbons were hung up in the tree with the help of local arborists. The tree will be officially unveiled on Friday in conjunction with Give Big Gallatin Valley. The goal of the installment is to encourage moments of whimsiness, according to Executive Enchantment Director Emily Zlotnicka.

“I think it’s so important for people to smile, for people to experience joy, and for non-profits to come together on projects because we’re so lucky in the Gallatin Valley to have so many community partners that all can work together on projects like this,” said Zlotnicka.

Wanting to write your own wish on a ribbon? Random Acts of Silliness is hosting a “Silly Hour” at the Community Wishing Tree from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday evening, which will include free hugs and high fives from their team of silly monsters.