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Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival takes place at Gallatin County Fairgrounds

The festival was founded in 2019 by Anne Ready – and has only grown since then.
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MTN News
Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival.
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BOZEMAN — Earth Day may have been on Wednesday, but the festivities didn’t end there.                  
On Saturday, the Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival took place at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. It was a bustling, fun-filled day with everything from presentations to live music to food trucks and more.

There were booths from various organizations about topics including soil health, trout, composting, and plastic-free living.

The festival was founded in 2019 by Anne Ready – and has only grown since then. She says within the first hour, it brought in more than 600 people on Saturday.

Her message to the community: every day is Earth Day.

“We’re so thrilled to have a lot of young families with children here,” said Anne Ready, founder and organizer of Gallatin Valley Earth Day Festival. “We’re growing a lot in this community, very quickly, so I think it’s good for people to be aware of how important to have responsible growth.”

The festival also included a magic show and a live raptor presentation. There was truly something for everybody.

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