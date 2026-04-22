Gallatin High students bring Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ to Bozeman stage

BOZEMAN — Students at Gallatin High School are bringing A Midsummer Night’s Dream to the stage this weekend.

The program began in February, and a few months later, more than 25 students are participating as cast and crew in the production.

Director Sierra Fein said building a show on such a short timeline has come with challenges.

“Because this program is a newer program we just don't quite have the same momentum and capacity that other schools that have been doing this for a long time have the ability to do,” Fein said.

Even so, she said the students’ progress has stood out.

“What we have been doing for a month and a half is truly remarkable, and I am excited for audiences to come and see it and for my actors to just get to feed off of that intensity of having a live audience in front of them,” she said.

Fein added that community support plays a big role in the experience for student performers.

“The moment that it really feels the most special is when we have a full house, so we want the community to come in and support all of these kids that have worked so hard and just see the magic of Shakespeare come to life,” she said.

The Shakespearean comedy feature's themes of romance,magic, and whimsy, and is intended for audiences of all ages.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children under 6.

To buy a ticket: https://bsd7.revtrak.net/drama/ghs-drama/ghs-raptor-theater-presents-midsummer

