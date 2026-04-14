Gallatin Gateway School to host Sportsman's Banquet

GALLATIN GATEWAY - If you are looking for a nice evening out this weekend, Gallatin Gateway School has an event that you won’t want to miss on Saturday evening. The Sportsman’s Banquet is a fundraiser that benefits the school’s annual 8th-grade trip to Washington, DC this spring.

It is free to attend the Sportsman’s Banquet with a free dinner followed by a live auction. The focus, of course, is to raise money for the Washington trip, so there are several great items to bid on, including a live and silent auction. The Gallatin Gateway School Foundation does not charge for the meal to say thank you to the community for its support and to invite community members to support the Washington, DC trip and Expedition Yellowstone for middle school students, as well as a tour of historic Butte, Montana.

Doors open at 5 PM on Saturday, April 18th, at the Westerner at 304 Mill Street in Gallatin Gateway next to Stacey’s Bar.

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