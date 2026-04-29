GALLATIN GATEWAY — It’s school election season, and several schools in Gallatin County are requesting levies this year. One of those schools is Gallatin Gateway School.

“It’s where all of our children are seen, all of our children are heard, and all of our children are thriving,” said Andrea Barham.

Barham is a Gallatin Gateway School alum who has lived in the area for more than 30 years.

“I started when I was in kindergarten all the way through eighth grade,” said Barham.

WATCH: Gallatin Gateway School requesting levy for staff salaries, operational costs

Gallatin Gateway School requesting levy for staff salaries, operational costs

Her daughter is now in second grade there. As Barham explains, Gallatin Gateway School has provided her daughter with an individualized learning experience because of its low teacher-to-student ratio.

“We don’t all learn the same, and so to have that one-on-one with their educator is extremely important,” said Barham.

That’s why she says the May 5th school elections, which include a general fund levy for Gallatin Gateway School, are so important.

“We have not had a school levy passed since 2017,” said Barham. “The cost of doing business is now much higher than it was 9 years ago… and unfortunately our schools are not immune to, you know, the rising costs and the difficulties that come with that.”

The levy, a property tax approved by voters to fund school operations that state and federal funding don’t cover, would provide about $47,875 in funding to Gallatin Gateway School each year.

“For most of us, it is the cost of a latte a month,” said Barham.

Gallatin Gateway School superintendent and principal Kelly Henderson says the school has seen a decline in enrollment over the past few years, leading to reduced funding. She says the levy is crucial to funding staff salaries and the counseling position.

“Our students really benefit from the support of our staff, but particularly our counselor,” said Henderson. “Without this funding, that is one of the positions that we’re going to be losing.”

She says it is also instrumental to the school’s operations, such as heating and keeping the lights on.

“With the increase in costs across the board for everyone, the same is true for us,” said Henderson.

Gallatin Gateway School is not the only one requesting a levy. Belgrade, Bozeman, and Three Forks are among other school districts in Gallatin County, also hoping for local support.

In fiscal year 2024, local property taxes made up about 28% of Montana’s school funding, according to Montana’s Office of Public Instruction.

“We try really hard not to ask our community for additional funding, because we also know that it impacts their home,” said Henderson. “But we’re at the point now where we have to ask.”

No matter the outcome, both Henderson and Barham say they are grateful for the community.

“We have been really blessed with people that are willing to help us, that volunteer, that not only give their time, but they also give their money,” said Henderson.

“We appreciate the time you’re taking to make this huge decision,” said Barham.

For more information about the upcoming school elections, visit this link.

