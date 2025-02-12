Cold temperatures forced Gallatin Gateway School to shut down on Tuesday, but school administrators say it’s more than just the cold that led to the closure.

Watch the story here:

Gallatin Gateway school closure due to outdated HVAC system, principal says

Gallatin Gateway Principal and Superintendent Kelly Henderson says the HVAC system which is 40-60 years old is now causing heating issues throughout the school. Henderson says many teachers are now using space heaters in their classrooms.

“We've been working through those issues for the past several years. Last week, we made it through all the snow and the drifting, but the cold really played a big issue with our HVAC system and our boilers,” says Henderson. "We have kids wearing coats and hats and extra warm gear because the rooms, some of the rooms, are so incredibly cold."

Henderson added that they are working to get a new HVAC system installed without having to ask voters for a mill levy. They estimate that a new system would cost somewhere around $500,000.