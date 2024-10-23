Gallatin County urges those voting by mail to send ballots no later than Oct. 24

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County officials say if you plan to return your absentee ballot for the Nov. 5 federal election by mail, be sure to send it by Thursday, Oct. 24 to avoid mail delays.

Gallatin County reminds voters that ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5; ballots received after that time will not be accepted.

If you do not mail your absentee ballot by Oct. 24, officials recommend that you drop off your ballot in person at the Gallatin County Courthouse during regular business hours or at any polling place on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Curbside drop-off will be available at the Courthouse on Nov. 4 and 5.

You can find more information at the Gallatin County Elections Department website.