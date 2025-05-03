Gallatin County School and Special Districts election deadline looms with minimal returned ballots

BOZEMAN — May 6 is the last day to turn in your ballots for the Gallatin County School and Special Districts election.

These elections have a historically low voter turnout, but they can have a big impact on local schools and public safety resources.

Gallatin County School and Special Districts election deadline looms

County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad says of the over 75,000 ballots that have been sent out to Gallatin County and special district residents, only about 15,000, or 20%, have been returned.

Officials with the Three Forks School District have expressed great need for the $268,000 mill levy that they say would help fund operational costs and staff salaries.

After the 2024 mill levy failed, the district says they have already made significant budget cuts to balance expenses, including reductions in staff positions, delayed purchases, and scaling back programs and services.

For the combined cost of both the high school and middle school levy, the economic impact for taxpayers with a $100,000 home would be $18.49 yearly.

In addition, they say the high school technology levy would fund critical updates to the district’s technology and tools for learning.

Ballots were mailed to the following districts:



Amsterdam Elementary

Anderson Elementary

Belgrade

Bozeman

Big Sky

LaMotte Elementary

Monforton Elementary

Three Forks

Willow Creek

West Yellowstone

Big Sky Resort Tax District

Firelight Meadows County Water & Sewer (proposed)

Hebgen Basin Rural Resort Area & Tax District (proposed)

The deadline to turn in your ballot is May 6 at 8 p.m.

Visit the Three Forks website for more information on their mill levy.

Visit the Gallatin County election webpage for more information on the election and where to drop off your ballot.