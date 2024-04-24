Gallatin County Commission approves nearly $650K for public open lands projects

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve $648,158 of Open Lands Program money to help fund nine projects that support open space in the county.

The projects span across Bozeman, Three Forks, West Yellowstone, Big Sky, Bridger Canyon, and waterways across the Gallatin Valley, according to a Gallatin County media release.

The release said among the projects approved for funding is the Headwaters Trail System, a network of about 12 miles of paved trails running along the former Milwaukee Railroad bed through Three Forks. The project will receive $100,000 to maintain over four miles of trail in three different sections: from the Madison River pedestrian bridge east to where the trail terminates; from the Drouillard Fishing Access site to Kansas Street in Three Forks; and from Hickory Street south to the baseball fields.

The other eight projects approved for funding are:



Money for the projects comes from the Gallatin County Open Space Levy, which voters approved in 2018. Most of the approximate $3.5 million available for 2024 goes toward conservation projects, such as conservation easements for private landowners. The Gallatin County Commission, however, earmarked about $887,000 for "other eligible projects," according to the release.

Approved projects must be related to land acquisition, capital improvements, and maintenance projects that support the purpose of the Open Space Levy.

More information about each project can be found attached to the April 23, 2024 meeting agenda of the Gallatin County Commission.