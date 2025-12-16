Gallatin County appoints Bozeman Tenants United co-founder as HD59 representative

GALLATIN COUNTY — The Gallatin County Commission unanimously appointed Katie Fire Thunder to fill the role of Ed Stafman on Tuesday. Stafman is a former member of the Montana State House who resigned in November.

Fire Thunder will represent House District 59, which comprises south Bozeman. She will be in the role for the remainder of Stafman's term, which ends in January 2027. A standard election will take place for the next House District 59 representative ahead of the 2027 legislative session.

Fire Thunder was selected from a pool of three candidates, including former Montana Senator J.P. Pomnichowski and Army veteran Tanya Reinhardt. Fire Thunder is a co-founder of Bozeman Tenants United and a Montana State graduate.