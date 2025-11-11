Gallatin American Legion honors veterans with annual ceremony at Sunset Hills Cemetery

BOZEMAN — In honor of Veterans Day, the American Legion Gallatin Post 14 held its annual ceremony this morning at Sunset Hills Cemetery, bringing together community and paying tribute to those who served.

The ceremony began with a flyover by local pilots, followed by remarks from Gallatin Post 14 Honor Guard members and other U.S. veterans.

"Veterans Day is more than just another day on the calendar; it's a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by those who have worn a uniform," said Post 14 Adjutant, Frank Harriman.

The Gallatin Post 14 Honor Guard then presented a twenty-one gun salute.

"The greatest thing I've ever done is served in uniform," said another U.S. veteran who spoke today at Sunset Hills Cemetery.

The ceremony concluded with the playing of "Taps" — a final salute to those who sacrificed their lives.