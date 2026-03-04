Fundraiser Saturday to support Butte's Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel

BUTTE - Every horse on the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel is different. Some like this horse, others like this one, and some folks prefer ole Star Gazer. Every horse on this carousel is unique, and that’s why organizers are holding a fundraiser, so they can keep this unique landmark spinning.

“It’s amazing the people that come in, and they say, ‘we have nothing like this in Bozeman, we have nothing like this in Helena, ’we never thought we’d hear people say those kinds of things,” Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel General Manager Ed Curran said.

The carousel is a remake of the one at Butte’s Columbia Gardens amusement park that was closed by the Anaconda Company in 1973 to make way for further open-pit mining. Shortly after closing, much of the park’s amenities were destroyed in a fire, including the carousel. This is what’s left of the only surviving horse from the original ride.

“This is an original picture of the original horse. That horse is duplicated on the carousel,” Curran said.

A group of volunteers spent 20 years raising money for the project, and the new carousel was built at Stodden Park seven years ago.

“It’s a memory, is the best way to put it. People my age and older, they can remember the old Columbia Gardens. Now, we have a memory for a new generation,” he said.

Keeping the memory alive, the non-profit is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser on March 7th at the carousel facility at Stodden Park. The goal is to raise $40,000. Tickets are $50, and there will be food, drinks, music, and auctions. The doors open at 4:30 p.m., and dinner begins at 6:30.