Fundraiser launched for Forest Service staff fired in federal workforce cuts

BOZEMAN — A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Custer Gallatin National Forest employees who lost their jobs due to federal cutbacks.

According to Friends of Hyalite, a non-profit dedicated to Hyalite Canyon, on Feb. 14, 43 Forest Service staff members in the Bozeman and Yellowstone districts were fired as part of the Trump administration's efforts to cut the federal workforce.

That's about 26 percent of the entire Forest Service workforce in the two ranger districts, according to Friends of Hyalite.

In a social media post, the group claims:

Only 3 trail maintenance workers remain to cover more than 1,400 miles of designated hiking and motorized trails.

Only two staff members remain to manage rental cabins, campgrounds, toilets and other infrastructure.

Other employees fired include fisheries techs, an invasive species tech, a road engineer, researchers and front office staff.

The fundraiser aims to raise $1,000 each for 30 Custer-Gallatin National Forest employees who were fired.

For more information, visit the GoFundMe page.