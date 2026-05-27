From corporate jobs to bagels: Meet the owners of Yard Sale Bagels

BOZEMAN — If you're looking for a grab-and-go spot, a new bagel trailer here in Bozeman could be your answer.

"I rate it infinity out of ten," said two young customers.

Yard Sale Bagels, located on 19th Avenue, is Bozeman's newest handmade sourdough bagel spot.

"I started making sourdough bagels for us at home and for our friends," explained Yard Sale Bagels founder, Amelia Buckley. "People really loved them."

Buckley and her co-founder, Dan Schmidt, have been living in Bozeman for the past five years. Buckley said they both recently quit their day jobs to open their dream bagel trailer.

"I've been in corporate America for the past five years, and I was just itching to do something new," said Buckley.

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Yardsale Bagels brings sourdough and ski culture to Bozeman's food scene

With Buckley's 10 years of bread-baking experience and Schmidt's background as a trained engineer, they decided to combine their skills and create Yard Sale Bagels from the ground up.

"We were originally going to convert a school bus," laughed Buckley. "Then we quickly realized it's really hard to convert a school bus, and neither of us knew how to do it."

Buckley and Schmidt said this was the moment they realized they were fully invested in making their food trailer dream become reality.

For the six months following that moment, they worked with a Denver-based custom trailer company to help bring their vision to Bozeman.

Schmidt explained the hardest part about designing a customized trailer: "One person is at the window, they can help cut bagels, the other person can be fully prepping, but how do you fit that all in a little 14-foot space?"

Schmidt and Buckley said the name “Yard Sale Bagels” was inspired by their love of skiing at Bridger Bowl and the wipeouts that come with it.

"We also just thought it was a fun name that tied into the Bozeman ski culture and the community aspect of yard sales," said Schmidt.

Yard Sale Bagels is now open to the public Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Although Buckley and Schmidt's favorite Yard Sale bagel combination is a salt bagel with lox and dill cream cheese, they said their most popular offering is an everything bagel with bacon scallion schmear.

Check out everything else Yard Sale Bagels has available at their trailer located at 219 N. 19th Avenue.