'Flying off the racks': MSU Bookstore releases new Brawl 2.0 merchandise

BOZEMAN — At MSU Bookstore, the new Brawl 2.0 merchandise is fresh off the press – literally.

As MSU Bookstore employee Madeline Michels explains, the store received the merch designs on Thursday, leading her to work late to heat press everything from shirts to crewnecks to sweatshirts.

Bobcat fans snap up new merch ahead of big game

MSU Bookstore Director of Marketing Jackson Dudak says as of Friday morning, the store was already busy with customers eager to buy the new merchandise.

“They’re flying off the racks already,” said Dudak. “This is just a whole new level than we’ve ever really seen before.”

The new Brawl merchandise includes sayings like “Super Brawl” and “Smarter than the average bear.” It also includes symbols like footballs and Bobcat claws and ranges in price from $20 to $45.

Dudak explains that even though the shirts are ordered less than a week before the game, the preparations start much further in advance.

“We sit down at the beginning of the year to get everything set up and everything, but with the playoffs, it’s very week by week,” said Dudak. “As soon as you know, you get the results, you hit the ground running and get stuff out as fast as possible.”

Dudak says the MSU Bookstore is grateful to be a part of this journey.

“We are excited to just be a part of it and provide all these fun options for people and help people rally behind the team,” said Dudak.

The MSU Bookstore locations at the mall and on campus will be open starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The new merchandise will also be sold at Bobcat Stadium on gameday.