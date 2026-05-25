Flags, Horses and Heartfelt Tributes Mark Memorial Day in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Memorial Day in Bozeman once again brought the community together, with residents lining Main Street, flags waving and spirits high.

But as many here know, Memorial day is not just about parades and celebration — it’s about remembrance.

“We love the parade. We come every year,” said parade-goers. “The parade was wonderful,” others agreed.

The day was filled with sunshine, smiling faces and festive outfits, as the community took time to honor those who gave their lives protecting the country.

“We owe it all to our veterans — our patriots who have fought the good fight, given a lot, and many who have given it all so we can have the freedoms of America,” said Gregory and Robin, both parade spectators.

Main Street was packed for the event, featuring marching bands, motorcycles, and even a helicopter flyover. And of course, the fan favorite? Horses.

WATCH: Memorial Day Parade

Bozeman Memorial Day Events

“My favorite part of the parade was watching my granddaughter ride horseback,” said another attendee.

Members of The American Legion Gallatin Post 14 walked along. Veterans were honored both as participants and as spectators.

“We’re very blessed to be in a community that recognizes public service for what it is,” said Ernie and Tammy.

Tammy and her partner, Ernie Noble — a Vietnam veteran — said Bozeman is a special place to celebrate Memorial Day.

“If you go back many wars, I think virtually all families in Bozeman are affected by military service and loss,” Noble said. “So it’s important to honor those who have left us.”

After the parade, attendees gathered at Sunset Hills Cemetery, where Gold Star families — those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty — were recognized.

“It’s hard not to cry when you hear some of those stories and see how much it means to the veterans who are there,” said Steve Holland.

Stories were shared of spouses, parents and friends who never came home. For Holland, a fellow Vietnam veteran, loss feels personal.

“Those were comrades over the years who passed away — people we would have known, things we could have had to do — and it’s a very emotional day,” he said.

Holland hopes the meaning behind Memorial Day is never lost.

“I find it a little bit disturbing when people use Memorial Day for things other than remembering veterans who passed away during their service,” Holland said. “That’s what the day is about.”

