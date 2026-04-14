Firefighters extinguish unintentional shop fire in Bozeman after a person safely escapes the building

BOZEMAN — A person safely escaped a large shop fire in Bozeman last night after flames broke out inside the outbuilding.

The Hyalite Fire District responded to the building just before 10 p.m. and found smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters quickly attacked the flames, successfully containing the fire to the room where it started and preventing it from spreading to other areas.

No members of the public or first responders were hurt. Investigators determined the fire was unintentional.

Several local agencies assisted with the response, including the Bozeman Fire Department and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office. The building has been returned to the property owner, and the incident remains under review for insurance purposes.

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