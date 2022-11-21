Fire chief shares safety tips following trailer structure fire

BOZEMAN — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire that started in the back of a mobile home in King Arthur Park this morning, Monday, November 21. As we arrived at the scene, there were about 14 first responder vehicles present.

“Hyalite fire, Bozeman fire, Gallatin Gateway fire, Central Valley fire, Fort Ellis fire all responded to help with this, along with AMR for medical needs", says Hyalite Fire Chief Chris Dahlhauser.

At about 8:56 AM, fire departments were called out to the structure fire. Dahlhauser said the teamwork between the fire departments made for a successful operation.

“We actually got it knocked out within the first few minutes of being on scene,” says Dahlhauser.

He says thankfully there were no injuries.

“There’s two or three people that live there, but they weren’t home at the time,” says Dahlhauser.

However, their dog was home at the time.

The two residents were reunited with their furry friend, who found his way out of the home just in time.

Jolee Sallee

Dahlhauser says they respond to a lot more structure fires in the winter as opposed to the summer months.

“And I think one of the bigger causes of that is portable space heaters chimneys,” says Dahlhauser.

Dahlhauser shares some simple safety tips and precautions that can prevent most heating fires from happening:

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment like a furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a professional.

Test smoke alarms once a month.

Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving the room of going to bed.

And make sure your fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates if we receive more information.

