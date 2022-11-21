Structure fire at trailer park under investigation

BOZEMAN — A structure fire was reported in King Arthur Park in Bozeman this morning, Monday, November 21.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire at about 8:56 AM. The agencies include Hyalite fire, Bozeman fire, Central Valley fire, Gallatin Gateway Fire, Fort Ellis Fire, and AMR for medical needs.

There were no reported injuries. The two residents were not home at the time of the fire. Their dog was found unharmed at the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates if we receive more information.