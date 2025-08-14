Family stranded near West Yellowstone after e-bikes break down

WEST YELLOWSTONE — A family of three found themselves lost while exploring the national forest near West Yellowstone after their e-bikes ran out of battery. The West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch received a 911 call at 3:17 p.m. Thursday August 14 to rescue the family. The family were located approximately 12 miles west of West Yellowstone, MT near the Two Top trails, and stated they were cold and needed help.

Volunteers from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) West Yellowstone detachment, along with members of the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District, Custer Gallatin National Forest Law Enforcement, and deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, responded to the request for aid. It was determined that the most optimal method for rescuing the lost family involved utilizing side-by-side off-highway vehicles. The family was successfully located and transported back to West Yellowstone by the US Forest Service Law Enforcement and deputies from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Dan Springer urges all recreationalists to prepare for the unexpected, know their equipment's limits, and have a plan in case it fails. When venturing outdoors, carry food, water, bear spray, extra clothing, and other essentials to keep safe until help arrives.