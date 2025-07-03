Family honors Mick O'Brien with final ride in Butte Fourth of July parade

BUTTE - Mick O’Brien has been driving this classic firetruck through Butte’s Fourth of July Parade for the past 30 years. Unfortunately, he passed away in August, but his family going to give this classic one more ride through the parade in honor of this Butte legend.

“It’s been a really, really, really difficult year for all of us. He was really important in our lives,” said his wife Sharon O’Brien.

He drove this 1937 fire truck, called the Red Rooster, in every St. Patrick’s Day and Fourth of July Parade since 1998.

“He just loved it,” said Sharon O’Brien. “He loved having it in the parade; it meant so much to him. You’d say, ‘can’t we go do something this year for the Fourth?’ No, we have to have the fire truck in the parade.”

WATCH: One more ride in honor of Mick O'Brien

The tradition will continue this year for the final time. His granddaughter, Kylee, will take the reins of the Red Rooster to honor her grandfather.

“I’m really excited to be the one who gets to do it, but still really sad he’s not here,” said Kylee Mulcahy.

The family agrees.

“It’s really hard to have this holiday without him,” said his granddaughter Kelsey Mulcahy.

His daughter and granddaughters said Mick made them all feel special and supported.

“My grandpa taught me how to be tough. I got into my accident and that fighting spirit that he taught was a big reason I continue to find the joy in the fight,” said Kelsey Mulcahy, who suffered a serious injury in a crash.

The family believes Mick will be with them in spirit for the last ride.

“When people do see this fire truck, I want them to say, ‘hey Mick, we miss you Mick, we love you Mick,’” said his daughter Cori Mulcahy.

The family plans to sell the truck to someone who they hope will continue to ride it in the parade.