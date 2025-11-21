Extra Bleachers rolled in ahead of Manhattan vs. Three Forks championship game

MANHATTAN — Tomorrow is a big deal for Manhattan and Three Forks, as the two rival teams compete for the Class B football title.

Ahead of the game, people from Three Forks moved 12 sets of bleachers to the Manhattan high school Home of the Tigers field.

“We’re setting up bleachers for all the fans we’re expecting,” said one of the volunteers from Three Forks.

Three Forks locals, Andy and Terry, who made the trip with truckloads of bleachers said they think five to eight thousand fans will watch the game on Saturday.

“This has got to be one of the best small-town rivalries in — maybe one of the best high school rivalries in—all of Montana,” said Terry.

For Manhattan, this is familiar territory: the Tigers have now reached the championship game three years in a row, and they won their last title in 2020.

But for Three Forks, this is the first time in school history that the Wolves have made it to a championship game.

“It’s a wonderful coming together,” said Terry. “And it should be a great day for the kids.”

“People we went to high school with, people that haven’t been to the game in a long time—they’re all coming."

And if you’re planning on going, Terry suggests to arrive early.

“Especially if you’re older and need a seat in the bleachers, I’d get here noon or earlier.”