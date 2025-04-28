'Dying to Serve': Man with terminal cancer uses remaining time to volunteer in all 50 states

BOZEMAN — After being given a terminal cancer diagnosis, a Texas man is traveling to all 50 states in hopes of using his remaining time to serve others.

"When I got the news, I went home, and I reflected for a few days, and it was a shock," says Doug Ruch.

In January, 55-year-old Doug Ruch from San Antonio received the news that he had stage four prostate cancer that had metastasized, giving him a two-year survival rate.

"I was working 60-70 hours a week and I didn’t spend as much time with my loved ones as I should have, so I thought I just haven’t helped my fellow man as much as I should have," says Ruch.

Doug decided to forgo the intensive two-year treatment for his cancer and instead embark on a 50-state volunteer tour he’s calling "Dying to Serve".

"The other option was to live out my life and kind of like the song, 'Ride a bull named Fu Manchu,' and you know, live like I’m dying. And that’s what I’ve been doing for the last month with this volunteer tour," says Ruch.

Now in Bozeman to serve at the HRDC’s Fork and Spoon, Doug says he has no regrets.

"This is the 14th state, this is the 17th organization that I’ve helped, and it’s just amazing. The people that I’m meeting not only at the organizations but also the people, the clients I’m meeting are just phenomenal people," he says.

And if there’s one bit of advice he can leave behind, Doug says it’s the importance of serving your community.

"Volunteering in your community doesn’t have to be a huge chore. If enough people volunteer three to four hours a month, organizations like this can fill their need and have no problem with being short-staffed," he says.

Visit Doug's website to view the Dying to Serve GoFundMe and follow along with Doug’s journey.