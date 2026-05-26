Downtown Bozeman apartment fire leaves 2 pets dead, one person receiving medical care

BOZEMAN — A downtown Bozeman HRDC transitional housing building caught fire Tuesday afternoon, prompting road closures and leaving two pets dead.

Flames could be seen shooting from a second-story window as fire crews responded to the scene. According to the Bozeman Fire Department’s deputy chief of operations, the call came in shortly after 1:20 p.m. Crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

Bozeman police temporarily closed part of Babcock Street while firefighters worked the scene.

“Our hearts go out to the residents of the home, and there were two pets that perished in the fire, and I know that is a hard thing to handle with the fire, but our crews did work well together to make quick work of knocking the fire down and searching to make sure there were no other occupants inside,” the deputy chief said.

HRDC told MTN in a statement that one individual is receiving medical care.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

HRDC statement:

The Bozeman Fire Department is currently responding to a fire at Carriage House, one of our transitional housing properties in downtown Bozeman.

At this time, one individual is receiving medical care for injuries sustained in the fire.

Our immediate focus is ensuring impacted residents have safe temporary lodging, essential supplies, and ongoing support services.

We are grateful to the Bozeman Fire Department and emergency responders for their rapid response and care during this situation. Additional information will be shared as appropriate as details continue to be confirmed.