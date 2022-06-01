Dive in, the water's great: Bozeman's Bogert Pool set to open June 13

BOZEMAN - The City of Bozeman announced the official opening date for Bogert Pool will be Monday, June 13th. This comes after the Bozeman Swim Center closed unexpectedly following an inspection that deemed some of the roof to be unsafe.

The City announced that lap swimming will be held June 6-10 from 12-3 p.m. The city has yet to post a summer schedule. We will post more updates as they become available.

