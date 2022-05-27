City of Bozeman hopes to fast-track Bogert Pool opening after swim center closure

BOZEMAN - There have been many questions surrounding the swim center closure in Bozeman.

The city says they hope to fast-track to opening the Bogert Pool within a couple of weeks. MTN News spoke with Bozeman Parks and Recreations Director, Mitch Overton, about the need for a new pool in the city and the troubles that come with putting a ballot measure for a new pool facility on the 2022 ballot.

“This really was the pool for the region frankly, and now where do those folks go? So we shifted our priority to getting Bogert Pool open as quickly as possible and then also extending those hours. And then if we can get so later on in the fall we're going to do that in the fall,” says Overton.

When it comes to the need for more pools in the city, the closure of the Swim Center only added to the need.

“It heightens the need for that pool, it really illustrates how important it is that we keep that going, now we are already on that track for fall of 2023,” says Overton.

Many have voiced concern as to why the city doesn't put the question on the ballot in 2022 rather than waiting until 2023.

“In order to do that and have it on this fall’s ballot, it would have to be very abstract. We’d be taking a guess at what that number would be to build a pool, a bit of a gamble on where it would go, on the exact piece of property, and then have to work backward from there,” says Overton.

MTN News will update you when the Bogert Pool opens

