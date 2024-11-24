Despite Cat-Griz rivalries, Brawl of the Wild brings Montanans together for the thrill of the game

BOZEMAN — The Brawl of the Wild is one of the biggest rivalries in college football, and it brings the state of Montana together. But it also splits the state between Cat fans and Griz Fans.

“This is generational. This goes back decades for me,” says Bobcat fan Eve Parrow.

Parrow has grown up watching the Brawl of the Wild.

“This is tradition. This is what it's all about. This is reputation. This is actually payback,” says Parrow.

MTN News

This Rivalry goes deep for Parrow—so much so?

“I'm not allowed to go to Missoula,” she laughs.

Hidden in the sea of blue and gold is found a split friendship between Griz fan Tyler Piazzola and Bobcat fan Dylan Sandry.

“Keep everything nice until after the game. And then you can kind of talk whatever you want to say,” says Sandry.

“We're friends until kickoff,” added Piazzola.

MTN News

However, bets we brewing ahead of kickoff.

“There's always wagers going on. Maybe some tattoo, some tattoo bets thrown in there,” says Piazzola.

Split households were more common at the tailgate in Bobcat Territory.

“I think you're a good example of it. His kids both went to school here. I lived in Missoula for 30 years, and I think we just love what it means for all of Montana,” says Cami Gulick.

MTN News

“We're from a split family. I went to school here for a little bit. My husband and him to all the Griz games,” says Kasey Mockel.

“I think the Cats fans are pretty cocky today. So this is the Cat-Griz game, you never know what's going to happen,” says Jami Hillard surrounded by her Cat friends.

Nestled between Missoula and Bozeman lies Butte, America, smack in the middle of this rivalry. Many Mining City residents end up cheering for Butte’s hometown hero, Tommy Mellot.

Butte Native and University of Montana sophomore Mallorie Williams conceded the Mining City to the Blue and Gold.

“Oh, I would definitely say since Tommy moved. It's definitely become more of a Cats town, for sure,” says Williams.

MTN News

“I’m an Anaconda girl and I used to be a Griz fan, but now I'm a Cat fan,” says Shelly Vaughn.

Even with Montana State’s undefeated record heading into the game, “When it comes to Cat-Griz, it's a whole new ball game,” says Vaughn.

But at the end of the day, Montana Pride runs deep for both.

“I don't think there's anything like it. I mean, you can go to the SEC and there's bigger crowds, but the passion that the Montana fans have is unmatched,” says Piazzola.

“At the end of the day, we're all Montanans,” says Madison McCallum.

“It's a good thing for Montana. It's a pretty big deal for Brawl the Wild. So we're excited,” says Williams.