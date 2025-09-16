Demolition expected this week at Butte mall as new owner redesigns plaza

BUTTE - Demolition of the former Herbergers building at the Butte mall is expected to begin at the end of this week.

Over the decades millions of shoppers have walked down this corridor, and though it doesn’t look like it, it is the Butte Plaza Mall, and people in the Mining City are going to see major development over the next few weeks as the owners of this old building turn it into a new shopping experience.

“So far so good, for a few guys, we’re doing a lot of demo. It’ll look like a brand-new shopping center,” said Matt Dickerhoof of Dickerhoof Properties.

Dickerhoof Properties bought the mall for about $8.5 million last year with the plan to redesign it into a plaza style shopping center that will include a large grocery store. The new owners believe they can bring commerce back to this location.

“It’s kind of been an eyesore, the parking lot’s a mess, the tenants have been leaving over the past 15 years, I’m sure. And we’re just bringing new life to the place,” said Dickerhoof.

The owners have not identified the grocery store or the new tenants that are coming to the mall. They expect to begin construction on the improved store and parking lot next spring.

Two long-time tenants, Riddle’s Jewelry and Maurices will continue operating at the mall during construction with limited interruptions. Maurices is expected to relocate at the end of September to the former JoAnn Fabrics location and Riddle’s will move to the Lady of the Rockies space about the second week of October.

“So, it’ll be a little bit smaller, but we’ll definitely make it work for us. We’re excited to still see everybody around Christmas time, we’ll still be here for all the holidays, everything like that. We’re still sticking around,” said Riddle’s Manager Jori Schrapps.

Dickerhoof said the city of Butte has been very supportive of the project.

“They’re super excited we’re here. Bringing businesses back, making good-located centers alive again and creating jobs,” he said.

