Crow mother and daughter graduate together at 2024 Montana State University fall commencement

BOZEMAN — Friday morning at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, hundreds of students walked across a stage to graduate from Montana State University. But for one mother and daughter from the Crow reservation outside of Billings, it was about more than getting a diploma.

“It’s so unbelievable. We’re done,” says Tanya Stewart.

“I feel like I need to turn this in,” followed Deidra Ten Bear holding up her diploma.

Those are the first thoughts of Tanya and her oldest daughter Deidra after graduating from the nursing program at Montana State University. But let's take it back to the start of their college journey.

“The first day for me when we had to introduce ourselves. I went first and introduced myself and said where I was from. And then she got up and was like, ‘I’m Deidra’ and this is my mom,’” says Tanya.

Tanya and Diedra are from the Crow Reservation outside of Billings. They attended nursing classes on the MSU Billings campus together for the last 4 years. Diedra’s favorite memories of their college journey?

“The way me and her stuck together throughout it. Like, I know we’re mom and daughter. But I feel like we really had to keep each other accountable when it came to homework and studying. Lean on each other, cry on each other,” says Deidra.

And there’s a reason this mother-daughter duo was drawn towards the nursing program.

“I had a lot of medical issues growing up. My nurses have always been amazing, so that’s what I wanted to do,” says Tanya.

Tanya had open heart surgery at just two days old. And a similar procedure followed in July 2022, inspiring her daughter as well.

“For me it was her. And the rest of my family and the community,” Deidra says of what inspired her.

And speaking of family, Deidra and Tanya were cheered on by over 40 family members at this commencement ceremony—some of whom helped make the traditional clothing they wore at commencement.

“I am wearing a Crow traditional elk tooth dress. My mom and all of my aunties made this in like eight hours,” says Deidra.

Elk teeth numbering 575, sported by Deidra, and even more by her mother.

“And my cap was beaded by my older sister,” says Tanya.

Both Deidra and Tanya say they're proud to represent their native heritage.

“The Indigenous nurse population is about 0.6% and it's really nice to be a part of that population now and hopefully encourage others to do the same thing,” says Deidra.

Towards the end of graduation, the nursing section stood. Deidra walked across the stage receiving her diploma. Tanya followed just behind her. Their family in the crowd cheered them on as an emotional reunion awaited.

And for Tanya, who just accepted a position with Intermountain Health?

“I would like to say, you’re never too late to go chase your dreams. Because it took me a long time, but I did it!” says Tanya.