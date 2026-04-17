Controversy erupts over deleted social media posts by congressional candidate's son

BOZEMAN — An article published Thursday by the New York Post has drawn attention to a recent social media exchange involving the son of Montana congressional candidate Ryan Busse.

The post highlighted comments that were deleted online by Lander Busse. According to the New York Post, some of the comments were: "Heil Hitler" and "F—Israel."

Rabbi Chaim Bruk of Bozeman engaged directly with Lander Busse on social media. According to Bruk, he said to Lander Busse: “We probably agree on a lot, and I’ll ask again if you’re willing to meet for coffee."

WATCH: The son of Montana congressional candidate Ryan Busse is facing scrutiny over deleted social media posts about Israel

Montana congressional candidate's son faces scrutiny over deleted social media comments about Israel

Bruk described being asked whether he believed Israel is an apartheid state and whether he considered its actions toward Palestinians to constitute genocide.

“I wrote absolutely not,” Bruk said. “And that’s when I got the blessed 'f—you.”

Bruk said he attempted to de-escalate the situation by requesting an in-person conversation.

MTN News contacted Ryan Busse for comment. In a statement, Busse addressed criticism from Republican candidate Aaron Flint, who was also mentioned in the New York Post article.

His statement is: “Aaron Flint is attacking my college-age son in the national media. It’s disgusting. I didn’t have much respect for Flint to begin with - but it’s less now. I’m on the ballot. My son is not. Aaron Flint knows where to find me anytime.”

To understand how the controversy might impact voters, Montana State University political science professor Eric Austin weighed in.

“How much that sticks to Ryan Busse as a candidate is hard to estimate,” Austin said.

He added that the candidate’s response could play a key role.

“How much he acknowledges it and what response that acknowledgment receives among the voters,” Austin explained.

Austin also noted that Lander Busse’s own actions moving forward may influence voters' response.

“I would certainly never want to excuse those comments and his response,” he said. “But I think how he responds moving forward will be a determining factor as well.”

Rabbi Bruk said he and Lander Busse never met for coffee.

“I do think we need to have a discussion in this country about the rhetoric and the way people talk,” he said. “I always open my door to people who want to have a cup of coffee—even if I disagree with them.”

