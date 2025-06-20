Contestants from across state prep for Miss Montana pageant in Butte

BUTTE – One of these girls is going to end up being Miss Montana. And this is quite an event, because it’s the 75th anniversary and the first time it’s being held here at the Mother Lode in Butte, Montana, and there’s certainly a lot of work that is going into this event.

“There’s a lot of hours outside of this, it’s labor intensive, but it’s a labor of love,” said Kelly McCloskey.

McCloskey is representing Butte as Miss Silver Bow in the Miss Montana Teen competition. She’s been in other pageants, but not one like this.

“I feel like Miss America is special, you know, to me, this feels like my Super Bowl, and I’m super excited,” she said.

Curious about what goes into preparing for Miss Montana? Check out our video to see the hard work and dedication from the contestants and organizers

Excitement Builds as Miss Montana Competition Celebrates 75 Years in Butte

Girls from across the state converged on Butte to participate in the Miss Montana and Miss Montana Teen competition. Keeping with the 1970s disco theme, the girls went through an intense rehearsal schedule.

“Hours, hours and hours,” said show choreographer Camille Spence. “So, a lot of time picking the theme and then picking the music then cutting the music. Today is day two, so yesterday we were in the theater all day as well, and on Wednesday night we were also doing another rehearsal.”

2024 Miss Montana knows what these young women are going through.

“It’s a very busy week full of appearances and rehearsals and getting in and out of your shoes and in and out of your dresses, but I’m sure the excitement is just buzzing, because really nothing is better than that feeling when you step out on stage,” said 2024 Miss Montana Kaylee Wolfensberger.

McCloskey added, “I get asked, ‘do you just stand there?’ And, sometimes, it makes you a little mad, because you think of all those months and hours and hard work and sweat and tears and everything that’s gone into it, and you feel you want some recognition for that.”

The show is Friday evening, June 20th, and Saturday evening, June 21st at 6:30. Tickets are available at the theater.