Coffee, Carrots, Cookies: Bozeman Winter Farmers' Market is in full swing

BOZEMAN — Fresh produce, live music, Valentine’s Day candy, and more. That’s what’s in store at the Bozeman Winter Farmers’ Market at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

“I’ve always been pleased with the farmers’ market,” said Susan Stewart, a Bozeman resident who sells bison tallow at the Bozeman Winter Farmers’ Market.

“We have a nonprofit called Fierce Women Warriors society. We help at-risk young native women,” said Stewart. “I started making the bison tallow moisturizer to support that nonprofit.”

Stewart says the bison tallow comes in a range of scents, from sweet grass to cedar white sage and more. She has had a stand at the market since 2018.

“My presence, I would say it’s increased every year,” said Stewart. “So, my sales have increased.”

“We get quite a few customers and clients that come through,” she added.

Coffee, Carrots, Cookies: The Bozeman Winter Farmers' Market is in full swing

Stewart says the weather has also been a factor.

“People are more willing to come out because it’s not as cold,” she said.

Other vendors shared the same sentiment.

“Probably more people are coming because it hasn’t been snowing, so there’s less skiing to do,” said Jackson Hammerstein. “In a way, we’re happy about that.”

Hammerstein works for co-op Regen Market, which he says sells mainly meat proteins, including beef and bison. He says all of their meat is sourced from Montana and surrounding states. This is the first year Regen Market has participated in the winter market, Hammerstein says.

“It’s been great; we’ve been excited to get into this market,” said Hammerstein.

“It’s been very busy. We’ve had good numbers turn out every week, selling a lot of meat, just educating people,” he added.

Sari Suhr, owner of Harvest Moon Bakery in Livingston, said this is her first year as a vendor at the Bozeman Winter Farmers’ Market as well.

“It’s been great. I’m really surprised by how many people still go to the farmers’ markets throughout the winter,” said Suhr.

Customers also say it has been busy.

“You’ve got to come early if you want certain items because they’re very popular,” said Bozeman resident Greg Johnston.

“We’re really into the organic vegetables: the kales, the spinach, the carrots,” he also said.

All of the people MTN’s Esha Walia spoke with had the same message for the community.

“I just encourage people to support the farmers’ market. It’s very important,” said Johnston.

“Come on over to the farmers’ market. It’s a great place to find some really locally made products,” said Stewart.