Clearwater Fire in Wyoming grows to more than 1,000 acres, briefly closes Yellowstone East Entrance

Firefighters are ramping up efforts to fight the Clearwater Fire in northern Wyoming, which has grown to more than 1,000 acres.

Wyoming fire officials said Tuesday that the fire is at zero containment in the Elk Fork vicinity, which is west of Wapiti.

Currently, 101 firefighting personnel are at the site.

The fire briefly closed the east entrance to Yellowstone National Park Monday evening and forced evacuations at Elk Fork campground, Wapiti campground, Wapiti Ranger Station, and Pagoda Summer Homes.

No structures or vehicles were lost as firefighters continue to reduce fuel near summer homes and lodges in the Shoshone National Forest.

The fire is burning through timber, brush and thick, dead and down fuels on steep slopes. While winds are still forecasted to be strong this afternoon, there will be some relief with higher relative humidity and lower temperatures Tuesday.

A road and trail closure is in effect at NFS Road #424, Elk Fork Road and NFS Trail # 760, Elk Fork Trail.

The lightning-caused fire started July 19.