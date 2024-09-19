City of Bozeman kicks off UDC update after 1-year break

BOZEMAN — On Tuesday night, Bozeman kicked up its UDC process again by holding its first work session. The city is now taking the process back up after putting it on hold last year.

“It's basically what is the process and the regulations around building in Bozeman,” says Bozeman Mayor Terry Cunningham.

The City of Bozeman is updating its unified development code to be in line with state law.

“UDC is a 400-page document. So being able to go to the public and say, where are the issues that you really want to spend time on,” says Cunningham.

He explains how the code will affect housing density and affordability.

"What zoning is appropriate for, what part of town, how tall, how dense, how concentrated should our development be? It's who gets to live in Bozeman because of housing costs and things like that,” says Cunningham.

Cunningham says they want the public to be involved in the update, so they plan on spending the next six months gathering input from people who live in Bozeman.

“We're not changing the growth policies. We’re not changing the broad documents, we're seeing how these code changes do reflect those policies,” says Cunningham.

The city says it will approve the new code by the May 2026 deadline.