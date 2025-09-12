Cigarette in flowerpot sparks fire at Billings four-plex

BILLINGS - A cigarette discarded in a flowerpot sparked a fire at a four-plex home early Friday morning, causing significant damage to multiple units, the Billings Fire Department said.

The fire occurred just after midnight on the 500 block of Howard Avenue, according to a department release.

Firefighters said the blaze started on a second-floor outside deck and caused significant damage to two suites. Two lower-level apartments also sustained water damage as crews worked to extinguish the fire above.

The fire department has not reported any injuries at this time.

