'Suspicious' car fire investigated in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to what it says was a "suspicious" car fire on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

Firefighters responded at about 7 a.m. after receiving a report that a car "smoking" near Eighth Avenue South and Sixth Street.

They found a blue Toyota Corolla with all the doors shut, and smoke coming out of all the door seams.

Firefighters forced their way into the car and extinguished the small amount of fire inside.

During the investigation into the cause of the fire, video footage was found showing a person around the car before the fire started.

GFFR is working with the Great Falls Police Department to see if the person can be identified so that they can be interviewed, and the cause of the fire can be determined.

We will update you if we get more information.