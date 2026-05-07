Child struck by vehicle in Belgrade, suffers serious but non-life-threatening injuries

BELGRADE — A child under the age of 10 was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening in the 300 block of 13th Street in Belgrade, according to local authorities.

Belgrade Chief of Police, Dustin Lensing, said the pedestrian was hit just before 7 p.m. on May 3. The child was treated on scene after the incident.

“The child was transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries," said Lensing. "My understanding is they’ve since been released from the hospital."

Officials reported that there are currently no pending charges against the driver involved. Investigators also determined that speed, alcohol, and driving behavior were not contributing factors in the incident.

