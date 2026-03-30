Chico Hot Springs pool to close temporarily for renovations through mid-May

Chico Hot Springs pool, a longtime destination for travelers and locals in southwest Montana, will be temporarily closed for renovations through mid-May 2026.

According to the resort’s website, the closure began in March and will allow for updates to the property. The site says the renovations are not expected to be major but are intended to improve comfort, accessibility and the overall guest experience.

The resort emphasized that the upgrades are part of its commitment to maintaining its historic character, often described as “keeping Chico, Chico.”

During the closure, visitors looking for similar experiences are encouraged to explore other nearby hot springs, including Yellowstone Hot Springs and Bozeman Hot Springs.