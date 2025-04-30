Cereal Box Challenge started by Belgrade elementary student still going strong in fourth year

BOZEMAN — The Cereal Box Take Down challenge, started by a Ridge View Elementary student, is coming back for its fourth year, and so far, they’re doing grrrreat.

“He just came one day and says, 'Hey let’s watch this video,' and I was like okay. And so, we watched it and he said, 'Can we do this?' And I said, Yeah!” said Richelle Schaff.

Jameson Parks, a fourth grader, brought the cereal box takedown challenge to Ridgeview Elementary, making him a bit of a "cerealebrity." He’s also a big fan of Lucky Charms.

“It’s just sweet and has a lot of flavor,” said Jameson.

Jameson started the challenge in first grade, and he has enjoyed setting up the cereal boxes over the years.

“It felt super cool, and the first time we did it, it went down the hall like a straight line, and it was cool to just watch them just go,” said Jameson.

Local elementary schools participate in the challenge by bringing in as many cereal boxes as possible for competition day, where they line the boxes up to create a domino pattern and knock them down for the whole school to watch.

“It’s been great to see families bringing in bags and bags from like Winco or Target with just so many boxes of cereal, and one family was like, 'If I have to go buy a hundred more boxes to win I will,'” said Ridge View Principal, Natalie Colombo.

The Take Down Challenge also contributes to a larger cause; all cereal boxes used in the challenge are donated to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank to help families in need.

“They send the big truck, and the students help load it in, and it’s just so cool to see and know that we’re helping give back to the community,” said Colombo.

And all of this wouldn’t have been possible without Jameson and his "cerealously" great idea.

“Jameson is a dynamic personality, and he’s a leader in our class. And so the kids like to follow him, and he comes up with these amazing, creative ideas,” said Jodi Salmon, Jameson’s fourth-grade teacher.

Jameson hopes this tradition stays in the years to come.

“It feels good, and I just hope it goes on for longer,” said Jameson.